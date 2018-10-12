LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Lightning, thunder and rain hit the Southland Friday night, and the storms will continue into Saturday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a 60 percent chance of rain amid mild temperatures in the low 70s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a 50 percent chance of rain and heavier storms amid similar temperatures.
Beach communities will also have a high chance for rain and surf from the southwest will create 3-6 foot waves. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The mountain areas will see rainstorms amid temperatures hovering in the mid-50s.
Desert communities will only have a 30 percent chance of rain amid warmer temperatures in the mid-70s.
The sudden storm system will clear by Sunday and bring in mild temperatures and clear conditions for the rest of the work week.
