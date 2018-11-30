WEATHER

Southern California may see another chance of rain Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The storm has tapered off, leaving some light rain in its wake Friday. But another system is rolling into SoCal, bringing a small chance of rain Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The storm has tapered off, leaving some light rain in its wake Friday. But another system is rolling into SoCal, bringing a small chance of rain Saturday.

Though scattered showers rain may linger in the early part of Friday, residents can expect some sunshine in the skies later on paired with cooler than average temps.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies. The low temperature will drop to 51 degrees.

Beaches will have another day of even taller westerly swells getting up to 6-12 feet, with a cool high of 65. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches until 10 p.m. Friday.

Mountains will have morning showers and partly sunny skies. Expect chilly conditions with a high of 38 degrees and teeth-chattering lows in the 20s.

Deserts will be breezy and cool with a high of 55 degrees. The low temperature will be 47.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
What to do if there's a tsunami
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
Woolsey, Holy fire burn areas see some mud, debris after rains
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
6.6-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Gardena police officer, killed in crash, to be honored at funeral service
2 chases happen back-to-back on rain-slicked Hollywood streets
3 killed, 8 injured during chase involving border agents
Gavin Newsom: California must face border crisis
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
Show More
How police got Chris Watts to change his story about killing family
VIDEO: Upset shopper sets items on fire with hairspray blowtorch
365 accidents reported in 4-hour period during SoCal storm
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
LA City Council considers changing speed limits on dozens of streets
More News