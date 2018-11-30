The storm has tapered off, leaving some light rain in its wake Friday. But another system is rolling into SoCal, bringing a small chance of rain Saturday.Though scattered showers rain may linger in the early part of Friday, residents can expect some sunshine in the skies later on paired with cooler than average temps.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies. The low temperature will drop to 51 degrees.Beaches will have another day of even taller westerly swells getting up to 6-12 feet, with a cool high of 65. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches until 10 p.m. Friday.Mountains will have morning showers and partly sunny skies. Expect chilly conditions with a high of 38 degrees and teeth-chattering lows in the 20s.Deserts will be breezy and cool with a high of 55 degrees. The low temperature will be 47.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.