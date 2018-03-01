SoCal preparing for Thursday rain storm

Weeks after a powerful rain storm triggered destructive, deadly flooding across Southern California, residents in burn areas are on edge as they prepare for Thursday's rain.Residents on Burbank's Country Club Drive have fresh memories of flooding so strong it picked up cars and carried them down the street.They were busy Wednesday night stacking sandbags and stocking up on supplies. County public work crews were clearing debris basins in burn zones in preparation for the storm.To see how people are preparing, watch the video above.