SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning

Pockets of rain are moving through Southern California Wednesday as a big area of low pressure pushes moisture into the region.Some desert communities in the area of Desert Hot Springs saw lightning, hail and intense thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.Some flooding is possible in those desert communities as well as areas affected by recent wildfires.Another long, narrow swath of rainfall was stretching from El Monte down to the Long Beach coast. An additional band of moisture was lingering offshore just beyond Avalon.Light showers may linger through early Thursday morning, and the sunshine will return shortly afterward.Los Angeles and Orange counties could see additional showers Thursday, with a high temperature reaching 74 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could also see more rain, with a high of 77.Showers are forecast for the beaches Thursday morning, with a high temperature of 71.Mountain communities will see scattered showers, with a high of 57.Desert areas will see some morning rain with a high of 76.