WEATHER

SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

SoCal should see more showers and cooler temps Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pockets of rain are moving through Southern California Wednesday as a big area of low pressure pushes moisture into the region.

Some desert communities in the area of Desert Hot Springs saw lightning, hail and intense thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

Some flooding is possible in those desert communities as well as areas affected by recent wildfires.

Another long, narrow swath of rainfall was stretching from El Monte down to the Long Beach coast. An additional band of moisture was lingering offshore just beyond Avalon.

Light showers may linger through early Thursday morning, and the sunshine will return shortly afterward.

Los Angeles and Orange counties could see additional showers Thursday, with a high temperature reaching 74 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire could also see more rain, with a high of 77.

Showers are forecast for the beaches Thursday morning, with a high temperature of 71.

Mountain communities will see scattered showers, with a high of 57.

Desert areas will see some morning rain with a high of 76.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Lake Elsinore, Corona residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
More Weather
Top Stories
Pool chemical exposure in Thousand Oaks sends multiple people to hospital
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
1 person dead, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
Pomona man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing father
Show More
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
More News