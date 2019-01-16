The rain is continuing to douse Southern California Wednesday, with heavier downpours expected in the afternoon and evening hours.The rainfall will be light and scattered through the morning. That will change around 3 p.m. as heavier cells will produce heavy downpours which will likely last throughout the evening commute.The rain will continue to fall overnight in to Thursday morning, when there will be another round of heavy downpours around 9 a.m. Moderate to heavy rain will last through noon Thursday. The rain will begin to clear out around 2:30 p.m., and the last of the series of storms will have mostly pushed out of the region by Thursday evening.A number of flash flood watches and evacuation orders are in place across the region Wednesday. Cold temperatures and gusty winds are also expected in some areas - particularly on Friday and Saturday.People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect a heavy downpour Wednesday, dumping 1-2 inches of rain in some areas, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 2 inches of rain Wednesday along with debris flows and a high of 59.Beaches will see around 1-2 inches of rain, with surf in the 3-6 foot range and a high of 60.Mountain areas will be snowy and windy, with 6-12 inches of snow at elevations over 7,000 feet and a high temperature of just 43, dropping to 25 overnight.Deserts will see rain with a high of 57 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.