Southern California weather: Scattered rain showers continue Saturday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered rain showers continued Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, while the San Bernardino Mountains continued to receive more snow.
Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, saw rain and temperatures in the low 60s.
Beach communities received rain with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 63.
Mountain communities got about 1-2 inches of rain, with snow at elevations over 8,500 feet and a high temperature of 44 degrees.
The deserts had about half an inch of rain, with a high of 61.
Another powerful system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - possibly producing up to two inches of rain and flooding in some areas.
