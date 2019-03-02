Weather

Southern California weather: Rain to continue through Saturday

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to drench the Southland before lingering showers make their way across the region in the afternoon and evening.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pockets of heavy rain will continue to drench the Southland on Saturday morning before lingering showers make their way across the region in the afternoon and evening.

Up to a three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall in the Los Angeles area, with more than an inch in foothill communities.

On Saturday, Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see rain and temperatures in the low 60s.

Beach communities will see rain with 2-3 foot surf and a high of 63.

Mountain communities will see 1-2 inches of rain, with snow at elevations over 8,500 feet and a high temperature of 44 degrees.

The deserts will see about half an inch of rain, with a high of 61.

Another powerful system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - possibly producing up to two inches of rain and flooding in some areas.

7-Day Forecasts




More TOP STORIES News