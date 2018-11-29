Thursday's storm system will be tapering off through Friday morning, but cool temperatures will remain across the Southland.Though light rain may linger in the early part of the day, residents can expect some sunshine in the skies later on.Flash flood watches are still in effect through 3 a.m. Friday for the inland areas of Orange County, Riverside County mountains, San Bernardino County mountains and Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, will see highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies.Beaches will have another day of even taller westerly swells getting up to 6-12 feet, with a cool high of 65. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches until 10 p.m. Friday.Mountains will have morning showers and partly sunny skies. Expect chilly conditions with a high of 38 degrees and teeth-chattering lows in the 20s.Deserts will be breezy and cool with a high of 55 degrees.A second storm is still expected to move into SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.