WEATHER

SoCal sees light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain is expected to return in several parts of the Southland on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Heads up, SoCal: Wet weather is back to accompany another round of cool temperatures across the region on Monday.

High surf advisories are in place in the coastal areas through at least 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties have a 30 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid-60s. Most of the rain will be very light and scattered.

The valleys and Inland Empire have a 40 percent chance of showers. Approximately 1/10 of an inch is expected in Ventura. Expect a high of 63 degrees.

With a 30 percent chance of rain, beach communities will have high temperatures in the mid-60s once again. Dangerous swells from the west will create 8-12 foot surf.

The mountains may get light snow and a 30 percent chance of showers. It will be cold with a high of 48 degrees.

Deserts should expect a 10 percent chance of rain and highs in the low 60s.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
All evacuations lifted in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas
Evacuation orders lifted in Trabuco Canyon, road closure remains
More Weather
Top Stories
Young couple killed after car crashes into Hyde Park building
Water main break in Beverly Hills shuts down stretch of Sunset Boulevard
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns
Patient steals ambulance, goes on bizarre chase in IE
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy
Philippines contestant Catriona Gray named Miss Universe
Show More
'Mary Poppins Returns' cast, director discuss film's multi-generational appeal
Los Angeles Rams lose 30-23 against Philadelphia Eagles
Higher percentage of CA pot products passing safety tests
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
Pitbull's handprints immortalized at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre
More News