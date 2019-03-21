SoCal forecast: Southland sees scattered showers, cool temps Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few scattered showers and cool temperatures on Thursday.The showers will continue to fall intermittently through the afternoon. A winter weather advisory is in effect at Big BearLos Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain in the morning in some areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees. There is a chance of some thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and occasional heavy downpours in some areas.The valleys and Inland Empire should see some morning rain with a high of 62.Beach communities will see morning rain with a high of 61.Mountain areas will see snow at elevations over 5,500 feet with a high of 37.The deserts will see light morning showers with a high of 58.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.