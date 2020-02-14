LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Warm temperatures and gusty winds moved back into Southern California Monday, brining some fire danger to the region and breaking some heat records.
Los Angeles and Orange counties saw sunny skies with temperatures hitting a high of 86 degrees Monday, the hottest day of the week.
The National Weather Service said Monday's high of 91 degrees in downtown L.A. broke the old record of 88 degrees that was set in 2008.
By Tuesday, temperatures will dip back into the 70s and remain seasonably cool for the rest of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire also saw sunshine and a high of 89 Monday but temps will drop about 10 degrees by Tuesday.
SoCal weather: Region sees warm temperatures, some record-breaking, and winds Monday
