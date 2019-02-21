A cold storm will bring the snow level down in Southern California, which means low-lying regions may see some rare snow on Thursday.The cold front is moving down from Nevada, and it could mean snow could fall anywhere in the Southland, except for the coastline, which is a very rare occurrence.The chance of snow will be likely between noon and 5 p.m. Thunder, lightning and hail are possible as well.A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for many mountain and valley regions in SoCal. A frost advisory is also in effect for the valleys.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cold conditions, with possibly a quarter-inch of hail, and a chance of hail in some areas. Temperatures will reach no higher than the mid-50s.Beach communities will see a 60 percent chance of rain with 2-5 foot surf and a high around 54 degrees.Mountains will be cold and could see snow at lower elevations and a high of 24. Our local mountain communities may get up to 10 inches of new snowfall.The deserts will see a 40 percent chance of rain with some snow above 3,000 feet and a high of 42.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.