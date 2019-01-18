SoCal snow: Local mountains walloped with fresh snow

Get ready to hit the slopes! Our local mountains were walloped with mounds of fresh snow during this week's series of storms.Mammoth Mountain got hit with nearly 4 feet of snow since Tuesday. Base depth at the main lodge is 87 inches.Mammoth isn't expecting any weather-related delays Friday. The winds have settled, so lifts will be up and running.That's the same for Mountain High Resort, which got 16 inches this past week with a top depth of 3.5 feet.Also, Big Bear got nearly 2 feet of snow since the beginning of the year.