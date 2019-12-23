Weather

SoCal snow: Wrightwood, Big Bear to see white Christmas after winter storm brings fresh snow

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California will see a white Christmas after a winter storm doused the San Bernardino Mountains with snow Monday.

In Wrightwood, guests hoping to visit Mountain High Resort were greeted with more than a foot of fresh snow.

Those with plans to hit the slopes will need chains for their car. The California Highway Patrol says all drivers headed to the mountain community from the 138 and 2 freeways will needs chains on their tires.

That also includes folks heading to Big Bear where the mountain resort was also hit with snow.


According to its website, the resort has received 58 inches of snow this year and could get up to another three inches Monday.

The region's mountain ranges were expected to see more snow throughout the week, including Christmas Day when elevation levels for snowfall will drop between 3,500 and 4,000 feet.
