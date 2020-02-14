SoCal storm: Another round of showers ahead for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A low pressure system will move rain out of Southern California tonight as another round of showers makes its way to the region Thursday morning.
Showers will be mostly light and scattered with a few chances of brief, heavy downpours.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of rain before there is a break from rain over the week. The high on Thursday will be 61 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 57.
