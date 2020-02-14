SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heavy storm is sweeping into Southern California on Monday, bringing heavy rain and more than a foot of snow to the mountains.
A winter storm watch is in effect for the western mountains. Some mountain communities could see 12-14 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see at least an inch of rain and thunderstorms on Monday with a high of 59 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see afternoon rain with thunderstorms and a high of 56.
heavy but vrief dowpour...
