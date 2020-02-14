SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heavy storm is sweeping into Southern California on Monday, bringing heavy rain and more than a foot of snow to the mountains.A winter storm watch is in effect for the western mountains. Some mountain communities could see 12-14 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see at least an inch of rain and thunderstorms on Monday with a high of 59 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see afternoon rain with thunderstorms and a high of 56.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.heavy but vrief dowpour...