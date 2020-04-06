Weather

SoCal storm brings threat of mud, debris flows to burn areas

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A storm hitting Southern California is raising the concern of possible mud and debris flows in areas impacted by wildfires.

On Sunday, an evacuation warning was issued for neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn area near Corona due to the potential of heavy rain in the area.

The evacuation warning was issued for residents in Indian Canyon living in the Glen Eden and Grace A zones, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department said.



The warning is not a mandatory order but does mean there is a "potential threat to life and/or property," according to the department.

The Holy Fire in 2018 burned more than 23,000 acres in Riverside and Orange counties.

The rainfall in Southern California arrived Sunday evening, with rain expected to last through the first half of the week.
