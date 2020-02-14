Weather

SoCal storm: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Friday.

There could be some scattered showers Friday morning, but they will clear out by afternoon, leaving cloudy skies and cool temperatures behind for the next day or two.

Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 67 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see clouds with a high of 65 degrees.

Mountain communities will see some morning showers, with a high of just 39 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
Police chase: DUI suspect crashes on 105 Fwy
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Sign language interpreters providing crucial COVID-19 info
Show More
Deal would let Dodgers' Mookie Betts enter free agency in fall
CA unemployment claims surge to highest numbers in decades
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
Angel, Dodger stadiums house rental cars amid delayed 2020 season
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News