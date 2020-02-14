SoCal storm: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Friday.There could be some scattered showers Friday morning, but they will clear out by afternoon, leaving cloudy skies and cool temperatures behind for the next day or two.Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 67 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see clouds with a high of 65 degrees.Mountain communities will see some morning showers, with a high of just 39 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.