SoCal storm: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, with scattered showers ahead on Sunday.After that, however, a warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds on Saturday with a high of 67, and then scattered showers on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see clouds with a high of 65 degrees.