Weather

SoCal storm: Clouds, cool temperatures expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Saturday, with scattered showers ahead on Sunday.

After that, however, a warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clouds on Saturday with a high of 67, and then scattered showers on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see clouds with a high of 65 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom issues order to halt evictions statewide
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Long Beach police arrest sex assault suspect
With rent due soon, small businesses face tough choices
Coronavirus LA: 257 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LA County
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
Coronavirus response: Navy hospital ship arrives at Port of LA
Show More
Arcadia hospital issues public plea for protective gear
Patients possibly exposed to COVID-19 after IE doctor tests positive
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to LA
Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice'
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
More TOP STORIES News