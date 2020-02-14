SoCal storm: Cool temps, mostly light showers ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will be mostly light showers in Southern California Sunday before heavy rain from another storm system makes it way to the region.Some areas of Los Angeles received about a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday.A deepening trough of low pressure will slide into the region on Monday bringing lots of showers.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63 with a 40% chance of rain.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 60 also with a 40% chance of rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.heavy but vrief dowpour...