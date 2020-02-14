Weather

SoCal storm: Cool temps, mostly light showers ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There will be mostly light showers in Southern California Sunday before heavy rain from another storm system makes it way to the region.

Some areas of Los Angeles received about a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday.

A deepening trough of low pressure will slide into the region on Monday bringing lots of showers.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63 with a 40% chance of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 60 also with a 40% chance of rain.

