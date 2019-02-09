A Saturday morning storm is expected to abate in the afternoon hours after bringing rain to most of the Southland and snow to the mountain areas.A winter weather advisory is scheduled to expire at noon for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, excluding the Santa Monica range, according to the National Weather Service.A 30 percent chance of morning rain is forecasted for Los Angeles and Orange Counties, followed by partly sunny skies. The high temperature will be 59 degrees and the low will drop to 47.In the valleys and Inland Empire, expect a 40 percent chance of precipitation in the early morning. Conditions will be partly cloudy as the high temperature reaches 58. The low will be 45 degrees.A 40 percent chance of rain is on tap before 9 a.m. at the beaches, where waves will be between 2 feet and 4 feet tall. The high will be 58 degrees. The low temperature will be 48.Look for morning snow in the mountains. Up to 2 inches is expected above the 5,500-foot elevation. The high will be 30 degrees and the low temperature will plummet to 19.The deserts will see a 20 percent chance of rain before 9 a.m. Afternoon skies will be partly sunny amid a high of 49 degrees. The low will be 34 degrees.More rain is expected on Sunday, and a third storm system is on tap to move in as early as Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.