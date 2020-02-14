SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected as new system moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Showers mostly cleared out of Southern California on Saturday, but another storm system is making its way to the region, bringing rain and snow in some areas.
There will be a small chance of light showers in Los Angeles County Sunday morning, but the storm is expected to ramp up into the afternoon with heavy rain. The rain could reach as far as Orange County, but will mostly stay west until Monday morning.
There will be a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountain areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties as the new system moves in.
There will be a 60% chance of heavy rain Sunday night in Los Angeles and Orange counties with a high of 66 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with thunderstorms and a high of 63.
