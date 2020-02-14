Weather

SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain is expected in Southern California on Friday as a low pressure system brings more moisture.

About 1-2 inches of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures reaching a high of 68 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire are also expected to see similar conditions with 1-2 inches of rain and a high of 66 degrees.

The mountains will see about 2 feet of snow at elevations of about 6,500-7,000 feet.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
SoCal map shows city-by-city coronavirus cases
Newsom defends decision to loan ventilators to other states
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
LA Food Bank distributes record 2 million meals to SoCal families
Riverside facility still running after multiple patients, staff test positive for COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19: Kaiser temporarily closes some SoCal medical offices
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus: SoCal sisters create website to match volunteers, people in need
SoCal Goodwill rehires workers to make face shields amid COVID-19 crisis
Thousands of cars line up at drive-thru pantry in Van Nuys
More TOP STORIES News