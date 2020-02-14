SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain is expected in Southern California on Friday as a low pressure system brings more moisture.About 1-2 inches of rain is expected in Los Angeles and Orange counties with temperatures reaching a high of 68 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire are also expected to see similar conditions with 1-2 inches of rain and a high of 66 degrees.The mountains will see about 2 feet of snow at elevations of about 6,500-7,000 feet.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.