SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills

A strong storm system hit the San Gabriel Valley foothills particularly hard on Thursday, triggering runoff on the streets ankle-deep.

Heavy rain was expected to soak Pasadena, Monrovia and Glendora throughout the better part of the day, thanks to an atmospheric river moving in from the coast.

As the atmospheric river shifts south, another strong band of wet weather dropped heavy rain across Los Angeles County through the morning.

