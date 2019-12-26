SoCal storm: Heavy snow, rain move in, closing roads and threatening possible flooding

The California Highway Patrol said the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine was shut down in both directions as the heavy snow left multiple vehicles stuck in the roadway.
No estimate was available for when the interstate might reopen.
The storm brought not only snow, but heavy winds, rain and cold temperatures.
Burn areas were warned to prepare for possible flooding.
In the Getty Fire burn area, K-rails were lining Sepulveda Boulevard to prevent mud and debris from blocking the road.
In cities throughout the Southland, people enjoying their holiday were caught off-guard as they emerged from seeing movies or returning Christmas gifts and had to run from cover from the wind and rain.
"It's cold. It's wet," said Collin Larsh, who was at the Santa Monica pier as he visited town for the Rose Bowl. "It's pretty windy out on the pier. But I'm from Wisconsin, and this is better than that so can't really complain."
Ventura County saw heavy bands of rain and strong winds. Snow forced the closure of Highway 33.
At least 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected in the mountains.
Caltrans is telling drivers heading to the mountains to bring chains. Heavy snow is likely along with some flooding and road closures.
This is already the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.
It closed roads throughout the region, knocked out power to thousands of customers and even closed the ski resorts.