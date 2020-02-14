SoCal storm: More rain and snow expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see scattered showers and snow at lower elevations on Thursday.By late afternoon, the region will light rain, and snow flurries at 3,000 feet. At elevations over 5,000 feet, about 3-6 inches of snow is expected.Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 63 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see scattered rain with a high of 59 degrees.Travelers are advised the Grapevine is likely to be impacted by the snowfall.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.