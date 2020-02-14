SoCal storm: More rain, cloudy conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain will return to Southern California as another storm system moves into the region on Wednesday.The Los Angeles area will be mostly cloudy with showers moving into the region in the afternoon and spreading through the Southland.Snow is expected in the mountain areas. Thunderstorms will also be possible in some parts of Southern California.Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 64 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday.Riverside and San Bernardino counties will see similar conditions with a high of 61 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.