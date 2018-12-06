Another fall storm is moving across the Southland amid cold temperatures on Thursday, dumping half an inch of rain in some areas and up to 3 inches in others.Showers are expected to continue throughout the morning and afternoon as the storm is slated to clear out by nighttime.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 1 inch of rain throughout. Highs will be in the 60s. The low temperature will drop to 54 degrees.The beaches could see as much as a half inch up to 1 inch of rain of rain and a high temperature of 61 is expected. The low will be 50.Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. The high will be 37.Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the high 40s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.