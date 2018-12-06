WEATHER

Southern California storm: More rain expected to soak region throughout Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Southland residents can expect showers throughout Thursday morning and afternoon. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Another fall storm is moving across the Southland amid cold temperatures on Thursday, dumping half an inch of rain in some areas and up to 3 inches in others.

Showers are expected to continue throughout the morning and afternoon as the storm is slated to clear out by nighttime.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 1 inch of rain throughout. Highs will be in the 60s. The low temperature will drop to 54 degrees.

The beaches could see as much as a half inch up to 1 inch of rain of rain and a high temperature of 61 is expected. The low will be 50.

Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. The high will be 37.

Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the high 40s.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby ibuprofen recalled from CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Suspect ID'd in deaths of mother, daughter in Monrovia
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Mass shooting threat at CSUN campus sparks investigation
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Studio City man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub
Show More
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
More News