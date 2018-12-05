Light rain hit the Southland and another storm system is expected Thursday, bringing with it concerns about possible mudslides in burn areas.Scattered showers are expected to continue through the day as the storm is slated to clear out by nighttime.The rain may trigger mudflows in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 1 inch of rain throughout. Highs will be in the 60s.The beaches could see as much as half inch up to 1 inch of rain of rain and a high of 61 is expected.Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. The high will be 37.Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the high 40s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.