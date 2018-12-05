WEATHER

Southern California storm: Rain expected to soak region Thursday, sparking mudslide concerns in burn areas

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain in the Southland is expected to last from morning to the afternoon on Thursday and more than an inch may hit the region.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Light rain hit the Southland and another storm system is expected Thursday, bringing with it concerns about possible mudslides in burn areas.

Scattered showers are expected to continue through the day as the storm is slated to clear out by nighttime.

The rain may trigger mudflows in areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and other recent blazes.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, may see anywhere from a half inch up to 1 inch of rain throughout. Highs will be in the 60s.

The beaches could see as much as half inch up to 1 inch of rain of rain and a high of 61 is expected.

Mountain communities will experience between 1 and 3 inches of rain at lower elevations and snow at 7,000 feet and above. The high will be 37.

Deserts may get about half an inch of rain amid temps in the high 40s.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
High surf, storm cause major damage at Capo Beach
Evacuations lifted for Holy Fire burn area; mudflow fears subside
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect arrested for pushing man under truck in downtown LA
Lancaster abuse case: DCFS launches investigation following release of calls
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off Hollywood roof
Studio City man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Mother, daughter found dead in Monrovia apartment; suspect sought
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Show More
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
LASD investigating shooting death in Compton
Derek Fisher joins L.A. Sparks as head coach
More News