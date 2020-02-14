Weather

SoCal storm: More scattered showers expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More scattered showers will fall around Southern California on Friday, mostly clearing up by the evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will showers mostly in the morning, with clouds lingering in the afternoon as temperatures reach a high of 64 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 61.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

