Weather

SoCal storm: More scattered showers expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More scattered showers will fall around Southern California on Saturday, mostly clearing up by the evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will showers mostly in the morning, with clouds lingering in the afternoon as temperatures reach a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 65.

The region will see a break in the rain by Sunday, but don't put away your umbrellas. Another round of possible showers will move in by Monday and stay throughout the week.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Orange County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
CA to lease hospital in LA to address COVID-19 outbreak
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus response: What is the Defense Production Act?
Show More
Coronavirus: Palmdale sheriff's ask for help for truck drivers at drive-thrus
Coronavirus: Stater Bros. temporarily raises wages by $2
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
Coronavirus: Adelanto drive-thru pantry helps low-income families
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
More TOP STORIES News