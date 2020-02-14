SoCal storm: More scattered showers expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More scattered showers will fall around Southern California on Saturday, mostly clearing up by the evening.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will showers mostly in the morning, with clouds lingering in the afternoon as temperatures reach a high of 67 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 65.
The region will see a break in the rain by Sunday, but don't put away your umbrellas. Another round of possible showers will move in by Monday and stay throughout the week.
