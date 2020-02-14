Weather

SoCal storm: More showers lingering Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered showers will linger over pockets of Southern California on Thursday but things are expected to clear up by the weekend.

Showers will be mostly light and scattered with a few chances of brief, heavy downpours. Parts of SoCal may also see some strong winds.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of showers before there is a break from rain over the weekend. The high on Thursday will be 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 57.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dockweiler Beach could become coronavirus quarantine site
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump calls himself 'wartime president' as he battles coronavirus
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after border closure
Show More
Coronavirus: SoCal blood donors needed due to severe shortages
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Coronavirus: OC officials vow crackdown on price gouging
Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home
Gelateria Uli in DTLA could be forced to close
More TOP STORIES News