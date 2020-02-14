SoCal storm: More showers lingering Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered showers will linger over pockets of Southern California on Thursday but things are expected to clear up by the weekend.Showers will be mostly light and scattered with a few chances of brief, heavy downpours. Parts of SoCal may also see some strong winds.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 30% chance of showers before there is a break from rain over the weekend. The high on Thursday will be 61 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 57.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.