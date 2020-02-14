SoCal storm: Partly cloudy conditions with light pop-up showers ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Conditions will be partly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning in Southern California with a few light showers.
Some sprinkles will pop up throughout Tuesday but move out of the region before another system makes its way to Southern California on Wednesday.
Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 63 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday.
Riverside and San Bernardino counties will see similar conditions with a high of 63 degrees.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News