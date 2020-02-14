Weather

SoCal storm: Partly cloudy conditions with light pop-up showers ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Conditions will be partly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning in Southern California with a few light showers.

Some sprinkles will pop up throughout Tuesday but move out of the region before another system makes its way to Southern California on Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 63 degrees for Los Angeles and Orange counties on Tuesday.

Riverside and San Bernardino counties will see similar conditions with a high of 63 degrees.

