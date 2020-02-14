Weather

SoCal storm: Rain and snow continuing in Southland

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow will keep falling in Southern California on Tuesday and continue on-and-off for several days.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the western mountains. Some mountain communities could see 12-14 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see rain Tuesday with a high of 61 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see rain with a high of 59.

