SoCal storm: Rain expected Sunday as new system moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system in the north is moving into Southern California and will bring rain for most of the region starting on Sunday.

The rain is expected to last several days, and will also deliver about 1-2 inches of snow over 6,000 feet in the mountain areas. Winds will also pick up, bringing gusty conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch will be issued for Los Angeles County late Sunday night and last until Tuesday evening.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 68 degrees on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 64 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.

weather
