SoCal storm: Rain expected Sunday as new system moves into region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system in the north is moving into Southern California and will bring rain for most of the region starting on Sunday.
The rain is expected to last several days, and will also deliver about 1-2 inches of snow over 6,000 feet in the mountain areas. Winds will also pick up, bringing gusty conditions.
A Winter Storm Watch will be issued for Los Angeles County late Sunday night and last until Tuesday evening.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 68 degrees on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 64 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News