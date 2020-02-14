SOCAL STORM: Rain, possible thunderstorms expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start to see rain hit the region by Thursday afternoon and the downpour is expected to last into Friday.Heavy rain is expected to soak some parts, with thunderstorms and hail possible. Snow in the mountain areas will be at about the 7,000-foot elevation level.Rain is expected for the next several days in the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly sunny in the morning until the rain moves in. A high of 70 is expected.The valleys and Inland will see similar conditions, with partly sunny conditions and rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.