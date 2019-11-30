SoCal storm: Rain, snow and cold air in store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow are bringing cold air into Southern California.Freeze warnings are in effect for the Ojai valley, Simi Valley and the Santa Clarita valley until Saturday morning. The Santa Monica mountains have a frost advisory in place, as well.A chance of rain and snow in the higher elevations will arrive late Saturday and go into early Sunday for the Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.The mountains have already seen about 24-28 inches of snow this week, a heavy amount for this early in the season.Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 58 on Saturday.The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 56 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.