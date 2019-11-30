Weather

SoCal storm: Rain, snow and cold air in store

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow are bringing cold air into Southern California.

Freeze warnings are in effect for the Ojai valley, Simi Valley and the Santa Clarita valley until Saturday morning. The Santa Monica mountains have a frost advisory in place, as well.

A chance of rain and snow in the higher elevations will arrive late Saturday and go into early Sunday for the Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The mountains have already seen about 24-28 inches of snow this week, a heavy amount for this early in the season.

Los Angeles and Orange County can expect a high of 58 on Saturday.

The Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 56 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big Bear roads closed after massive snowstorm
Festival of Lights returns to Riverside's Mission Inn
Father dies after Westlake hit-and-run, family donates organs
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in La Habra
Officer shot in officer-involved shooting in Boyle Heights
Snow capped mountains kick off holiday season
Black Friday shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce
Show More
Sia surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
Christmas tree sales expected to surge this year
Costa Mesa mall has power outage on Black Friday
'Knives Out' is a sharp, comic whodunit
Mercedes' 'Baby Benz' offers smaller size, price
More TOP STORIES News