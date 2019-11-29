SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some rain and snow will continue to fall in Southern California on Friday and intermittently over the next several days.A storm warning remains in effect for the mountains at least until 4 a.m. Friday. The mountains have already seen about 24-28 inches of snow this week, a heavy amount for this early in the season. Big Bear could see another 5 inches on Friday.Snow will continue to fall in the mountains at elevations as low as 3,500 feet, resulting in low visibility and an icy 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. Plan ahead for alternate roadways where chains may be needed and expect to drive slowly.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see less than half an inch of rain on Friday, with temperatures remaining in the mid-50s.There is a chance of rain again on Saturday and Sunday and possibly again on Tuesday and Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to an inch of rain on Friday, with temperatures in the low 50s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.