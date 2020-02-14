SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following three days of downpours across Southern California, rain and snow will continue to fall Thursday.About an inch of rain is expected to fall in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a high of 58 degrees, with scattered showers on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire is also expected to see an inch of rain and then scattered showers on Friday.Mountains will see fairly heavy snowfall, with 16-20 inches expected at elevations of 7,000 feet and higher.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.