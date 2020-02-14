Weather

SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following two days of downpours across SoCal, rain and snow will continue to fall Wednesday.

About an inch of rain is expected to fall in Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday, with a high of 62 degrees, with another half inch expected on Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire could see 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday and then half an inch on Thursday.

Mountains will see fairly heavy snowfall, with 10-20 inches expected at elevations of 7,000 feet and higher.

