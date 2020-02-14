SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following two days of downpours across SoCal, rain and snow will continue to fall Wednesday.
About an inch of rain is expected to fall in Los Angeles and Orange counties on Wednesday, with a high of 62 degrees, with another half inch expected on Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire could see 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday and then half an inch on Thursday.
Mountains will see fairly heavy snowfall, with 10-20 inches expected at elevations of 7,000 feet and higher.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News