LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A late-season storm system has arrived in Southern California, and the rain is expected to last for several days.
Moderate to heavy downpour is expected in some parts of the region Monday, raising concerns of flooding. The storm system will also bring snow, possibly 1 to 2 feet in higher elevations.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Tuesday evening for mountain areas in Ventura County and most of Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63 degrees on Monday with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 58 degrees and a rain total of 1 to 3 inches.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal storm: Powerful storm system brings widespread rain, snow to region Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News