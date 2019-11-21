SoCal storm: Scattered rain expected to clear by Thursday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some rain from this week's storm will linger through Thursday but most areas should be clear by evening.Then the sun will come out for the weekend, when temperatures in most communities will hover around the mid-70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few showers Thursday, with a high temperature reaching 66.The valleys and Inland Empire should expect light rain with a high of 65.Conditions should clear up in time for the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.