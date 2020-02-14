SoCal storm: Scattered showers, cool temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few showers and temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, but warmer conditions are coming soon.The rain should begin early Sunday afternoon, with snow falling in the mountains at elevations over 7,000 feet.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see scattered showers, with a high of 66 on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see showers with a high of 65 degrees.After that, however, a warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.