Weather

SoCal storm: Scattered showers, cool temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few showers and temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, but warmer conditions are coming soon.

The rain should begin early Sunday afternoon, with snow falling in the mountains at elevations over 7,000 feet.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see scattered showers, with a high of 66 on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see showers with a high of 65 degrees.

After that, however, a warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 1,804
Coronavirus scams: LA warning about fake tests
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
LA neighborhoods find life at home harder with no power
Yucaipa nursing facility reports 12 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Show More
Nate 'n Al's, legendary Beverly Hills deli, to close
YMCA of OC caring for children of healthcare workers
Gov. Newsom issues order to halt evictions statewide
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in LA
More TOP STORIES News