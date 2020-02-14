SoCal storm: Scattered showers, cool temperatures expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few showers and temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, but warmer conditions are coming soon.
The rain should begin early Sunday afternoon, with snow falling in the mountains at elevations over 7,000 feet.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see scattered showers, with a high of 66 on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see showers with a high of 65 degrees.
After that, however, a warmup is on the way, with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Tuesday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More