SoCal storm: Scattered showers linger across Southland on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered showers will linger over pockets of Southern California on Wednesday and will continue on-and-off for several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of showers that will carry over into Thursday ahead of a break in the rain for most of the weekend. The high on Wednesday will be 63 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 62.