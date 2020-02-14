Weather

SoCal storm: Scattered showers linger across Southland on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Scattered showers will linger over pockets of Southern California on Wednesday and will continue on-and-off for several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a 20% chance of showers that will carry over into Thursday ahead of a break in the rain for most of the weekend. The high on Wednesday will be 63 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 62.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

7-Day Forecasts





weather
