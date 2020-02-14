SoCal storm: Scattered showers, cool temps on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will continue to see light showers for most of Sunday before another bout of significant rain moves in just in time for the work week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63, with the highest chance for rain the afternoon hours. The chance of rain will continue to increase Monday going into Tuesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 63 on tap.
