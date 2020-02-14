SOCAL STORM: Scattered showers to continue into Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm system that moved into Southern California will deliver more rain, including some scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.Thunderstorms and heavier rainfall is expected later in the week, but there is a chance of some isolated thunderstorms over the next two days.Temperatures will be around 70 on Wednesday for the LA and Orange County areas.The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures of about 69 degrees.The storm system is expected to extend through Saturday in Southern California.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.