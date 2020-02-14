SOCAL STORM: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain is expected to continue hitting Southern California on Friday and trickle into the weekend.It is expected the region will experience heavy rain in some parts during the morning, but the intensity of the storm appears to taper off later in the day. Some rain is in the forecast into the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 63, with rain hitting primarily in the morning and scattered showers setting in during the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, as morning rain is expected to turn into showers as the day progresses. A high of 61 is on tap.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.