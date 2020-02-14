Weather

SoCal storm: Steady rain gives way to scattered showers Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain will make way for scattered showers throughout much of Southern California on Saturday, before another bout of significant rain moves in next week.

Light showers will linger over the region though some areas might see some heavy but brief downpours.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 62, with rain tapering off overnight into Sunday morning. Things will dry up but remain chilly for a few days as another storm will bring more chance of rain by Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 61 on tap.

7-Day Forecasts







