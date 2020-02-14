SOCAL STORM: System drops heavy rain, showers expected to linger

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A storm system dropped heavy rain in Southern California on Thursday -- and the conditions are expected to last into Friday.
Heavy rain soaked parts of the region, accompanied with thunderstorms in some areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties were partly sunny until the rain moved in. The high is about 70.
The valleys and Inland Empire saw similar conditions, with partly sunny conditions and rain. Most of the heavy storms moved to this region and have flash flood watches in effect though Friday morning.
