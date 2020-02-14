SoCal storm: System expected to bring heavy rain Monday morning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another storm system made its way to Southern California on Sunday bringing heavy rain in some areas, which will last into Monday morning.The heavy rain will move from the Los Angeles area out to the Inland Empire where storms are also likely. By the afternoon, there will be a chance of scattered showers.The Los Angeles basin could see about 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain on Monday. Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a high of about 64 degrees.A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the mountain areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties where temperatures will be about 61 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.